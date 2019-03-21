Scottish Fire and Rescue Service jobs: How to apply to be a full-time firefighter in Scotland

If you’re considering a change of career or fancy a challenge, then applications for wholetime firefighters in Scotland are now open.

These Wholetime Firefighter roles are available in various locations throughout the country and are permanent, full time positions (42 hours per week).

‘Motivated individual from all walks of life’

The job application encourages people from all backgrounds to apply for the role.

The application page reads, “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is delighted to invite applications for the post of Wholetime Firefighter.

“We are reaching out to motivated individuals from all walks of life to apply to stand on our front line and work together for a safer Scotland.

“We are particularly keen to encourage applications from people who are currently under-represented within our workforce, especially women and those from black and minority ethnic and LGBT+ communities.”

Application criteria

Applicants must be aged 18 years of age or over by the closing date of application (8 April 2019).

A good level of physical fitness to meet the prescribed standards for the role is required, alongside exceptional team working, communication and problem solving skills.

The application page also explains that although there are vacancies across Scotland, there will be a higher recruitment demand in some areas than others. You will be asked to provide location preferences as part of the application process.

The SFRS will endeavour to offer successful applicants a posting as near to their home address wherever possible - but this cannot be guaranteed.

“If you think you have the right skills and are committed to a challenging but rewarding career, supporting public life and better outcomes for communities we welcome your application,” adds the SFRS.

How to apply

Full details of the role and the selection process can be found within the recruitment information pack and on the website.

Applicants must ensure they review this detailed information prior to submitting their application. The salary for this role is £22,908 - £30,533 per year.

For more information about the job role or to apply for the position, visit: myjobscotland.gov.uk/emergency-services/scottish-fire-and-rescue-service/jobs/wholetime-firefighter-149388