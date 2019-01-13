Scottish family launch appeal to bring dad home from China after brain haemorrhage

A Scottish family has launched a desperate appeal to fly their dad home after he suffered a stroke in China.

Colin Macpherson embarked on the journey of a lifetime by moving to China to teach English a few years ago.

Tragedy struck on 28 October 2018 when the Fife-based father suffered from a cerebral haemorrhage and a stroke.

Since then he has been in hospital and has been cared for by Chinese medical professionals. He is no longer on life support but Colin’s friends and family say this could change at any moment. He has lost the ability to walk and is unable to communicate coherently.

Now, Colin’s family is trying to raise £7,500 to bring him back to Scotland. A fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe and with over £6500 already raised, is within sight of its goal.

In a statement on the website, Colin’s family wrote: “[Colin’s] Chinese visa runs out on February 10th and he is not able to extend it as he is unable to work.

“We, his family, need to bring him back to the UK ASAP to receive further treatment - and we can’t do this without your help.

“The cost of the flight home to Scotland (on a commercial flight in a lay-flat seat with a medic to accompany him) is £10,000.

“So far, we have £2,500 to go towards the cost, but we still need to find £7,500 in a short space of time.”

An avid rugby player, Colin was the youngest ever rugby player in Division 1 when he played for Jedburgh. Throughout the 1990’s and early 2000’s he was Treasurer and Secretary of Blairgowrie rugby club where he coached the junior teams every Sunday.