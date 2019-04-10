Scottish EuroMillions winners Colin and Christine Weir announce divorce

They were Britain’s biggest lottery winners when they banked a £161m jackpot back in 2011 - and now they have announced their divorce.

Colin, 71, and Christine Weir, 62, scooped the EuroMillions eight years ago, allowing them to become the 22nd richest people in Scotland.

They won �161m in the EuroMillions. Picture: Phil Wilkinson/TSPL

It is understood the Ayrshire couple have been living apart for nearly a year.

In a statement to The Sun they said they were “applying for divorce amicably”.

It read: “It is with deep regret that Chris and Colin Weir confirm they have been living apart for some time and intend to divorce amicably.

“They ask that the family’s privacy is respected and this time and there will be no further comment.”

The Sun reported it had emerged the couple had been living in separate mansions.

Colin had apparently signed over a property the couple had bought together in Troon to his wife.

He is understood to have bought a £1.5m waterfront home while Christine had sole ownership of the £3m Frognal House.

A local is reported as saying: “It’s a real shame because they’ve obviously been through so much together.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.