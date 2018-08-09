Scottish drinks company launches fun canal cruise event for Edinburgh Festival

An Edinburgh based drinks company has launched an exciting canal cruise event for the Edinburgh Festival which sees guests transported through the last thousand years of Scottish history via the medium of seven distinct Scottish drinks.

The show, entitled ‘Scotland through the BeverAGES’, cleverly intertwines Scottish history with seven key drinks which encapsulate separate eras. The event is described as being unique not only in terms of the venue – the Lochrin Belle Canal Boat – but also in terms of its exciting content.

Picture: Solid Liquids

Guests will we taken along the Union canal by boat while indulging in drinks such as Fraoch, Arbikie Chilli Vodka with Irn Bru, Glenfiddich single malt and Aqua Vitae from the newly opened Lindores Abbey Distillery.

Each of these drinks has then been connected to an era of Scotland’s past with religion and the monastic influences in booze, boom of farming and how we came to be a modern and diverse nation all covered throughout the trip.

Martin Duffy, founder of Solid Liquids, explained that the firm wanted to do something new for 2018, having previously created successful events for past festivals.

Picture: Solid Liquids

He stated that “after toying with how they would do whisky again differently” the team decided to take a look at all the drinks Scotland has in its armoury. The drinks specialist then recruited accomplished Edinburgh bartender turned plant scientist Greg Thornton to be the host.

Joined by Joanna Kent, a highly experienced Scottish drinks expert who has worked across the UK, Denmark, & Hong Kong before returning to Edinburgh, the pair devised a script and drinks menu to match.

Host Greg Thornton described the show as a “mix of history and mixology”, he said: “It is an immersive tale of how alcohol changed Scotland and how Scotland changed alcohol for the world.”

Co-host Joanna Kent added: “We know you will come along and have a great time, trust us to show you some true Scottish hospitality. “Our journey is one, which although starts and ends in the hustle and bustle of the Fringe, that takes in some of the most tranquil parts of this wonderful city.”

Priced at a reasonable £35 per person, the event is for people aged 18 and over and runs over selected dates throughout August.

• For more information and to buy tickets head here: tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/scotland-through-the-beverages

