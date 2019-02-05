Scottish couple launch £4,500 wedding fundraiser - as they can’t afford big day

An Edinburgh couple have launched an online fundraiser in a desperate plea to help pay for their wedding - because they can’t afford it.

Natalie Borg and fiance Richard McMurray are hoping to raise £4,500 for their big day on April 27.

Natalie Borg and fiance Richard McMurray. Pic: Gofundme page

The former belly dancer and her partner say they have been taking extra shifts at work and selling their belongings but are still falling short financially.

Posting on their Gofundme page, the pair wrote: “We’ve done the math and are still short of (and running out of time!!!) to cover our outgoings for our planned wedding on Saturday 27th April 2019.

“Despite throwing all our wages at the wedding costs, selling our belongings and taking as many extra shifts at work as are available we are still falling short of our final bills.

“As we can’t put off the wedding for another few months - (everything is booked) we are asking in lieu of any wedding gifts if you are able to please contribute anything to our costs for the day that would be amazing.

The couple are struggling to afford their wedding. Pic: Gofundme page

“Final payments we are are still trying to cover are mainly for the venue, photographer, cake and dress alterations. We have no honeymoon budget and not worrying about this just want to be able to cover our bills for the day so it can go ahead.

“Thank you in advance to anyone able to help!”

The couple have so far raised £365 of their £4,500 total, 18 days after the fundraising page was started.

And three days ago, Natalie wrote: “We paid £500 towards the venue in January, booked in for the registry, made an extra payment towards the dress costs and paid the deposits for hair/makeup for the day. Thank you for your help.”

Many people have sent messages of support and offered wishes of having a ‘great wedding.’

But others are less sympathetic, with one saying: “Don’t get married if you can’t afford it .. what a brass neck.”

If you’d like to help the couple afford their big day, visit their fundraising page here.

