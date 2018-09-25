Scottish couple attacked by masked men in front of children in own home

Police are hunting for three masked men who carried out a “despicable” attack on a couple in their home in front of two young children.

The attackers were dressed in white forensic type suits, with their faces covered with masks.

The men were armed with bladed weapons when they forced their way into the house in Paisley’s Ferguslie Park Avenue.

The man suffered serious head injuries and is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, with Police Scotland treating the attack on him as attempted murder.

The woman was also taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the incident at 7.50pm on Monday, but was released after treatment.

While the two children were not hurt, they were left in a “very distraught state”, police said.

Officers have still to establish a motive for the attack but it is believed the couple involved were specifically targeted.

Detective Inspector Ross MacDonald at Paisley CID said: “Although we have yet to establish a motive for this violent attack we believe that the injured man and women were specifically targeted.

“This despicable act of violence was carried out in front of two very young children who were within the house and has left them in a very distraught state. The injuries that the man sustained were so serious that the incident is being treated at attempted murder.”

He added: “A team of officers are carrying out door to door enquiries in an attempt to gain further information but at this time we believe that the three masked men may have made off in a small white car that was seen in the area.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 or Crimestoppers phone service on 0800 555 111.