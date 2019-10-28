Scottish businesses offered ‘information hub help’ to prepare for impact of Brexit

Scottish businesses are being urged to prepare for Brexit with the launch of two new “information hubs”, as the Scottish Chambers of Commerce said most companies are “still in the dark” about the impact of leaving the European Union.

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay has written to businesses, informing them of support available from the Scottish Government, in particular the Prepare for Brexit control hub, which goes live today and is manned by 160 Scottish Enterprise staff, to provide answers to any Brexit query.

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay has told Scottish businesses support is available for the to prepare for Brexit impact. Picture: John Devlin

His letter comes as the Scottish Chambers of Commerce also launches its online service to help businesses prepare for Brexit. its hub, www.ReadyForBrexit.Scot, offers a range of resources including a comprehensive list of Brexit-preparedness events, webinars and advice sessions.

There is a country-by-country guide to rules for cross-border trading and data protection, a self-assessment tool and links to all relevant information including where to apply for Scottish Government grants up to £4,000.

Dr Liz Cameron, Chief Executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “Whatever happens with Brexit – and companies are still, regrettably, in the dark – this new portal puts all the information that is out there at their fingertips.

The ReadyForBrexit.Scot hub brings together all that Scottish Chamber network has to offer businesses in terms of support for preparing for Brexit, while bringing together the resources that are available such as grants for companies that will face extra costs.

“The hub will be continually updated as developments around Brexit are made public. Whether we face a hard, no-deal Brexit, a further delay or something in between, we urge companies to review how these changes might affect them.”

In his letter Derek Mackay said: “We understand that Brexit continues to present real challenges for Scotland’s people, businesses and communities with the ongoing uncertainty around the UK’s future relationship with the European Union.

"The Scottish Government and our agencies remain committed to helping businesses prepare for any outcome. We want to support businesses as they work through the challenges they may face, and the Prepare for Brexit Campaign is at the heart of that.”