Scottish beauty spot to feature in new Jurassic World film

A Scottish beauty spot will feature in the new Hollywood blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Eagle-eyed film fans will spot Glen Mallan Jetty at Loch Long, Argyll and Bute during the film, which will premier at cinemas across the UK today.

Eagle-eyed film fans will spot Glen Mallan Jetty at Loch Long, Argyll and Bute. Picture: Geograph

Filming took place in April last year with 20 American rig trucks full of filming coming over the Rest and Be Thankful.

It is estimated that £168,000 was spent bringing the production to Argyll, contributing to the overall £1.3m generated for the local economy by film production companies during 2017.

The crew is said to have had a positive experience of filming in Argyll.

Nicholas Oliver, location manager, said: “The footage that we filmed looked incredible. It’s going to look so good on the big screen.

“I really appreciated all the help and advice - it all fell into place perfectly.

“It really has been a very positive and refreshing experience filming in Argyll and Bute.”

Leader of the council, Aileen Morton, said Argyll’s stunning natural landscape is one of their “biggest assets.”

She said: “I’m delighted that major international studios are making the most of all it has to offer as the ideal set for all sorts of film productions.

“Being part of Jurassic World shows that we have the capacity and the locations to support large scale, high profile productions.

“I have seen the previous Jurassic movies and I’m looking forward to seeing this one - particularly since it’s filmed right on our doorstep.

“This really opens up Argyll and Bute to a global audience.”