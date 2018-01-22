Scottish band Mogwai sponsor kits for school’s football team

Have your say

Seminal Scottish rockers Mogwai have inked a new deal - sponsoring the kits of a primary school in Glasgow.

St Roch’s, in the Royston area of the city, thanked the band in a Twitter post after announcing that their ‘Young Team’ youth football squad’s kits were courtesy of the group.

The post appeared to be a play on the band’s debut album, ‘Mogwai Young Team’.

St Roch’s called the band ‘great guys’ and revealed that is a thank you for their generosity they would receive their own special football kits.

Mogwai’s logo is featured on the shirts, and fans were quick to praise their gesture.

Alexandra Docherty wrote on Twitter: “They’ll be the coolest school team in Scotland.”

Despite a number of requests from eager fans of the group, the school had to let down those who wanted to buy a kit.

The band are considered by many one of Scotland’s best ever, and have just released their latest album ‘Every Country’s Sun’.