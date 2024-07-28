Scottish art collection worth up to £1.5m sold after 'row' with museum

Sir John Lavery's 'The Tennis Match, Paisley' is among the artworks coming up for sale. | Lyon & Turnbull

The artworks have long been displayed and stored at Paisley Museum - but no more.

An art collection worth up to £1.5m is to be sold at auction following a row with a Scottish museum.

The paintings, including revered works from The Glasgow Boys and The Scottish Colourists, have been collected by the Paisley Art Institute over more than 100 years.

They are being sold off after the institute’s relationship with Paisley Museum, where the works were previously shown and held in storage, became strained.

The museum closed for a £22m refurbishment in 2018 and is due to open next year.

The PAI was reportedly unhappy with the display space offered in the new-look museum, which is due to re-open next year, or the selection of artworks to be displayed.

PAI has since been relocating its collection to the Glasgow Art Club with money raised from the auction to go into its new premises and conservation of the rest of the Paisley collection.

Joe Hargan, PAI President, said the sale of around 100 paintings would help to secure its future. It is expected the auction will raise between £1m - £1.5m.

Mr Hargan said: “Over its 150 year history the Paisley Art Institute has been through many ups and downs but with determined leadership has maintained its original goal ‘to promote and support the work of Scottish artists’.

“ After working through the challenges faced by the PAI this year it is with pleasure that both the future of the not only the PAI but also the historic Glasgow Art Club will be secured.

“We intend to invest some of the funds from the sale of select works to help refurbish and reinvent the Glasgow Art Club, this will give the PAI a permanent new home for our members and their exhibitions.

“Our funds will help us create new awards and grants for artists, to inspire excellence and make new treasures.”

The paintins will be sold at auction on September 26 by fine art auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull.

Included in the sale are four major paintings by turn-of-the century artist, Sir John Lavery, who became known as one of The Glasgow Boys.

The Belfast-born artist lived and worked in Paisley in the 1880s, with his first solo show being held in Paisley Town Hall in November 1886.

Two paintings by Sir James Guthrie, another member of The Glasgow Boys, is included in the sale along with two landscapes by Edward Arthur Walton.

Voices in the Woodland, by Edward Atkinson Hornel, will be included in the auction sale. | Lyon & Turnbill

A portrait by Scottish Colourist, F.C.B. Cadell, will also come up for auction.

Francis Cadell's 'Pink and Gold' is also being sold off by the Paisley Art Institute | Lyone & Turnbull

James McNaught, Associate Director at Lyon & Turnbull said: “We were honoured when Paisley Art Institute approached us to discuss an auction.

“As the market leaders in specialist Scottish Art auctions we look forward to presenting the wonderful works selected by the PAI team to the world and allowing the Institute’s work to continue in perpetuity.”

In the late 19th and early 20th century, Paisley was at the centre of artistic excellence with its prosperous textile trade relying on trained artists and designers.

At one point, the town even had its own art school, Paisley Government School of Art Design.

Several of The Glasgow Boys lived and worked in Paisley, attending its art school. PAI, founded in 1876, was at the forefront of developments in both British and European modern art and, as a result, built up its unique art collection.