Scottie dog placed on ‘at watch list’ after fall in registrations

With their diminutive stature and fearless nature, they have come to embody something of the Scottish character, even scuttling out before a watching world at the opening ceremony of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

But now the humble Scottie, one of the nation’s most distinctive dog breeds, appears to be falling out of favour.

The number of Scotties being registered has declined by 38 per cent in the past five years, according to new figures from The Kennel Club.

With the number of puppy registrations falling to just 438 last year, the dog welfare organisation has consigned the Scottie to its “at watch” list, a roll call of potentially vulnerable native breeds whose status has dipped.

With their own piece on Monopoly boards and a long line of famous owners, including Queen Victoria and no less than three former presidents of the United States, the Scottish Terrier has long been cherished.

The independent and rugged breed has been used to advertise Radley handbags, as well as various whisky and shortbread products over the years. They even stole the show at the curtain-raiser to Glasgow 2014, when around 40 dogs led out athletes from around the world.

In the 1950s, thousands of Scottie puppies were registered every year, but the stark Kennel Club statistics means it now ranks alongside the likes of Old English Sheepdogs, Bullmastiffs, and Irish Terriers as breeds that are no longer man’s best friend, with the likes of the French Bulldog winning the affection of pet owners.

Out of some 57 native breeds, 29 are now deemed “vulnerable”, with nine more at watch, and The Kennel Club has launched a #savebritishdogbreeds campaign to reverse the decline.

Those now classed as vulnerable, meaning they have fewer than 300 new registrations in a year, include the Bearded Collie and Irish Wolfhound.

Carlone Kisko, secretary of the Kennel Club, said there had been a sharp rise in the number of so-called traditional breeds that have suffered a drop off in popularity.

She explained: “There were just 24 vulnerable breeds and seven at watch a decade ago.

“There are now another six breeds either vulnerable or at watch and we could lose even more of our most iconic and historic native dog breeds if people don’t look beyond the most obvious choices – such as the increasingly popular French Bulldog – and start to explore the huge diversity of breeds we’re lucky enough to have in this country.”

Til Tovey, secretary of the Scottish Terrier Club of England, said she was disheartened to see the Scottie fall from grace, describing the breed as an “ideal companion.”

“It is so sad to see this wonderful and well-recognised breed, which is affectionate, loyal and intelligent, steadily decline in popularity as more fashionable choices take over,” she said.

“The Scottish Terrier is a great breed for those who want a small companion dog with plenty of character and an independent streak, and have time to train them consistently.

“Scotties are brimming with personality so sometimes can be a little stubborn!”

She added: “It would be very sad to no longer see this historic and much-loved breed in our streets and parks in a few generations’ time.”