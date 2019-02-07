Scots woman who starved kittens to death allowed to keep dogs, court rules

A negligent pet owner has been given a ten-year ban for allowing kittens to starve to death – but she can keep her dogs.

Michelle Smith, 36, failed to provide an adequate diet, environment and veterinary attention to the cats and ducks, which were kept in a filthy caravan.

Smith, from Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted to five counts of animal neglect between July and August last year.

She was given a ten-year ban on owning and keeping animals, excluding dogs, with a further sentence deferred for six months.

A rabbit hutch containing three dead “emaciated” kittens and eight thin and hungry ones was found at the property.

Also within the caravan, there were seven ducks, eight hens and two dead ducks. Smith admitted that one of her dogs had attacked them earlier that day.

The find was discovered after a good Samaritan called a hotline and tipped off inspectors.

Scottish SPCA senior inspector Alison Simpson, said: “I noticed a residential caravan which was not used as a residence but rather had cats in pens at the rear interior.

“Opposite the house, I saw a rabbit hutch where kittens could be heard.

“I first asked Smith if I could look in the rabbit hutch where I heard the kittens, it was a two-storey hutch and stank of faeces and urine. The kittens were clawing and climbing at the mesh front.”

She added: “Within the hutch, there were eight small kittens alive, around four or five weeks old, all were extremely thin, dirty and wet.

“There were also three dead kittens which appeared to be emaciated.

“After removing the kittens from the hutch and placing them in my van, we then entered the caravan and the stench and presence of cat urine and faeces was overwhelming. On initial inspection, I noted one kitten running loose and two areas within the caravan which were pens with mesh doors. I also noticed one dead kitten within one of the pens.”

There was no food or water available for the cats inside the caravan.

Ms Simpson said: “The seven cats inside they were all noted as being underweight, some severely, and there was evidence of chronic eye issues, gingivitis, ear mites and varying degrees of matting or build-up of faeces.”

She added: “This is a shocking case of neglect which did not happen overnight and could have been easily avoided.”