Scots woman dies in hospital four days after being injured in car crash

A woman has died in hospital four days after being critically injured when her car crashed into a hedge.

The incident happened at around 9.50am on Tuesday on the B7034 near Dalrymple, East Ayrshire, when her grey Toyota Yaris travelling west towards the A77 left the road.

Emergency services attended and the 76-year-old was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Hospital staff confirmed the woman died on Saturday.

Police Scotland are investigating the crash.

A force spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash, and anyone with information is asked to contact road policing officers at Irvine police station via 101, quoting incident number 0771 of 3 December 2019."