Scots warned to ready for -10C chill this weekend

Scots have been warned to prepare for another cold snap this weekend with temperatures set to plummet as low as -10C in parts of the country – and the freezing weather is expected to last for a week.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of ice in Strathclyde, Central, Tayside and Fife, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Grampian, Orkney and Shetland, and the Scottish Borders.

It said despite the worst effects of Storm Eleanor having passed, temperatures will drop this weekend with heavy rain and gale-force winds from the north. Arctic air is set to hit almost all of the UK.

Today and tomorrow Glasgow and Edinburgh are expected to see temperatures of -4C and -5C.

The Met Office said: “The combination of wintry showers drifting in from the North Sea and temperatures falling below freezing will lead to some icy patches forming. Some of these showers will fall as snow, more so inland where small accumulations are ­possible in a few places.”