Scots urged to give blood this winter - here's where you can donate

An appeal has gone out for both seasoned and new blood donors to donate in Scotland.

Scottish hospitals hope to build up life-saving stocks of blood in the run-up to the festive season - but they need your help.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) said 470 people need to give blood every day in December to meet demand over the Christmas holidays. A five to seven-day supply of each of the eight different blood groups is stored at all times, in case of emergency.

Searching for younger blood donors

SNBTS is asking both current donors who know their blood group and new donors (particularly those under the age of 45) to come forward now.

“Forty-seven per cent of active donors in Scotland are age 45 or over so it is important younger people start giving blood to meet the needs of our ageing population,” Lynne Willdigg, associate director of donor services, told the Press Association.

"As you can start giving blood at age 17, we are reaching out to all younger people to encourage them to think about giving blood now."

Anyone over the age of 17 in good health and weighing more than 7st 12lb could potentially become a blood donor.

Where to donate blood regularly (by appointment only)

Edinburgh Blood Donor Centre

41 Lauriston Place, EH3 9HB

Opening times

Monday: 10am - 12:30pm & 1pm - 4pm

Tuesday: 12noon - 3pm & 3:30pm - 7pm

Wednesday: 12noon- 3pm & 3:30pm - 7pm

Thursday: 12noon - 3pm & 3:30pm - 7pm

Friday: 10am - 12:30pm & 1pm - 4pm

Saturday: 10am - 12:30pm & 1pm - 4pm

Sunday: Closed

Dundee Blood Donor Centre

Level 8, Ninewells Hospital, DD2 1UB

Opening times

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 12:30pm-3:15pm & 4:30pm-7:30pm

Wednesday: 10am-1:30pm

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 10am-1pm & 2pm-3:30pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Glasgow Blood Donor Centre

8 Nelson Mandela Place, G2 1BT

Opening times

Monday: 9am - 3:30pm

Tuesday: 12:30pm - 7pm

Wednesday: 12:30pm - 7pm

Thursday: 12:30pm - 7pm

Friday: 9am - 3:30pm

Saturday: 9am - 3:30pm

Sunday: Closed

Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre

Foresterhill Road, Foresterhill, AB25 2ZW

Opening times

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 2pm - 4pm & 5pm - 7:30pm

Wednesday: 2pm - 4pm & 5pm - 7:30pm

Thursday: 8.30am - 11:45am & 1pm - 2:30pm

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Inverness Blood Donor Centre

Raigmore Hospital, IV2 3UJ

Opening times

Monday: 2:30pm - 5pm & 6pm - 7:30pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 11am - 1:30pm

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

To register or find out where your nearest donation session is call 0845 90 90 999 or visit scotblood.co.uk