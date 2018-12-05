Scots urged to give blood this winter - here's where you can donate

An appeal has gone out for both seasoned and new blood donors to donate in Scotland.
Scottish hospitals hope to build up life-saving stocks of blood in the run-up to the festive season - but they need your help.
The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) said 470 people need to give blood every day in December to meet demand over the Christmas holidays. A five to seven-day supply of each of the eight different blood groups is stored at all times, in case of emergency.
Searching for younger blood donors
SNBTS is asking both current donors who know their blood group and new donors (particularly those under the age of 45) to come forward now.
“Forty-seven per cent of active donors in Scotland are age 45 or over so it is important younger people start giving blood to meet the needs of our ageing population,” Lynne Willdigg, associate director of donor services, told the Press Association.
"As you can start giving blood at age 17, we are reaching out to all younger people to encourage them to think about giving blood now."
Anyone over the age of 17 in good health and weighing more than 7st 12lb could potentially become a blood donor.
Where to donate blood regularly (by appointment only)
Edinburgh Blood Donor Centre
41 Lauriston Place, EH3 9HB
Opening times
Monday: 10am - 12:30pm & 1pm - 4pm
Tuesday: 12noon - 3pm & 3:30pm - 7pm
Wednesday: 12noon- 3pm & 3:30pm - 7pm
Thursday: 12noon - 3pm & 3:30pm - 7pm
Friday: 10am - 12:30pm & 1pm - 4pm
Saturday: 10am - 12:30pm & 1pm - 4pm
Sunday: Closed
Dundee Blood Donor Centre
Level 8, Ninewells Hospital, DD2 1UB
Opening times
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 12:30pm-3:15pm & 4:30pm-7:30pm
Wednesday: 10am-1:30pm
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 10am-1pm & 2pm-3:30pm
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
Glasgow Blood Donor Centre
8 Nelson Mandela Place, G2 1BT
Opening times
Monday: 9am - 3:30pm
Tuesday: 12:30pm - 7pm
Wednesday: 12:30pm - 7pm
Thursday: 12:30pm - 7pm
Friday: 9am - 3:30pm
Saturday: 9am - 3:30pm
Sunday: Closed
Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre
Foresterhill Road, Foresterhill, AB25 2ZW
Opening times
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 2pm - 4pm & 5pm - 7:30pm
Wednesday: 2pm - 4pm & 5pm - 7:30pm
Thursday: 8.30am - 11:45am & 1pm - 2:30pm
Friday: Closed
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
Inverness Blood Donor Centre
Raigmore Hospital, IV2 3UJ
Opening times
Monday: 2:30pm - 5pm & 6pm - 7:30pm
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 11am - 1:30pm
Friday: Closed
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
To register or find out where your nearest donation session is call 0845 90 90 999 or visit scotblood.co.uk