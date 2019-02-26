Scots university photo captures record-breaking UK temperatures from space

An image captured by the University of Dundee Satellite Receiving Station today shows an almost completely cloud-free British Isles, as temperatures reach a record high across parts of the country.

The image, captured by the NOAA-20 VIIRS satellite at 12:55 UTC, shows algae blooms off the coast of the UK and a completely cloud-free Wales, which has broken the record for its warmest winter day once again.

On Monday, temperatures topped 20C (68F) in several parts of the UK – making it the warmest winter day since records began. However as temperatures rose to over 21C across the country today, February records were once again broken for the second day running.

Trawsgoed in Ceredigion, west Wales, had experienced the highest temperature of 20.6C on Monday however, as the mercury once again soared this afternoon, the Met office tweeted that despite the fact the record had once again been broken in North Wales, a new record has since seen set in the south of England, posting on its official account: “Kew Gardens has reached 21.2 °C which is the UK’s new maximum temperature record for February, winter and the year so far.”