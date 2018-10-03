Scots Tory MP slams colleagues over Boris Johnson criticism

Scottish Conservative MP Ross Thomson has launched an extraordinary broadside on members of his own party amid a deepening row among Tories about the influence of Boris Johnson.

Mr Thomson, the MP for Aberdeen South, lashed out at his MP colleagues as Tories loyal to Prime Minister Theresa May stepped up their attacks on former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson was the star attraction at Conservative Party Conference yesterday, telling an audience of over 1,000 party activists about his alternative Brexit ideas.

Scottish MPs, who are mostly seen as loyal to their leader Ruth Davidson, were reported to be planning to block a potential Boris Johnson bid for the leadership of the party and the country.

Ross Thomson, however, is a member of the hard-Brexit backing European Research Group, and is a loyal follower of Mr Johnson, being pictured yesterday physically shielding the former London Mayor from journalists.

He tweeted: “Regardless of your view of @BorisJohnson, today in his characteristic style he injected some much needed energy, optimism, passion and enthusiasm to a flat conference.”

In an apparent reference to rumours that the anti-Boris Scottish Tory MPs have code-named their plans ‘Operation A**e’, he added: “The reaction in the hall was electric which even those ‘Operation A***h**es’ can’t deny.”

Ruth Davidson called for ‘silence’ from Mr Johnson earlier this week.