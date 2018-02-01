Scots teenager dies after falling ill while walking dog in Cyprus

Have your say

A Scots teenager has died in Cyprus after falling ill while walking her dog.

Aimee Sweeney, 18, who suffered from severe asthma, was rushed to hospital with breathing problems.

She became distressed while walking her dog outside her home in Peyia on Tuesday.

Ms Sweeney was initially taken to a local medical centre by father Mark before being transferred by ambulance to Paphos General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The teenager’s family are taking legal action against the medical centre over her treatment.

“She was walking our dog when I heard her shouting ‘I can’t breathe’,” Mr Sweeney told STV.

“I ran out and grabbed her and took her to the medical centre.”

Ms Sweeney was born in Newarthill and lived in Salzburgh. She moved to the Mediterranean with her father, mother Amanda, and three siblings in 2016.

She is believed to have asphyxiated after suffering an asthma attack.

Mr Sweeney added: “I’m very angry. This could have been stopped. She could have been helped.

“She was the best.”

READ MORE: Police apologise as Grenfell victim’s bone found in tumble dryer