Scots teacher gave pupil sex help and told him to use Tinder

A teacher gave a special needs pupil unauthorised sex education lessons, urged him to use Tinder and to be promiscuous, and suggested he have a tattoo on his genitals, it has been alleged.

The teacher from Aberdeen, who has not been named, is before a hearing at the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) in Edinburgh.

Details of the allegations before the Fitness to Teach Panel Hearings include charges he “generally encouraged” the boy, known as Pupil A, “to be promiscuous”, that he took him on nights out where they drank alcohol together and allowed him to stay the night afterwards.

He is also accused of engaging in inappropriate conversations in text messages and WhatsApp voice chat and that he “provided sex education lessons to Pupil A in the metal workshop without the agreement of the school and provided condoms”. He allegedly exchanged text messages encouraging Pupil A to go back to Aberdeen “to work and have a nice time here” and to “w**k the whole day”.

According to the GTCS charge, there were “text comments from the teacher about Pupil A getting a tattoo suggesting he may put this on his genitals”. There were also texts from the teacher to Pupil A about being on “Tinder”.

The teacher allegedly made inappropriate comments to Pupil A about his behaviour towards a 14-year-old girl, specifically the teacher sending texts to enquire whether they may have “hooked up” and asking “if anything happened”. The child, school and teacher are not named in the GTCS documents.

The watchdog says the man’s behaviour towards the child between 2014 and 2016 means he is no longer fit to teach.

The teacher has been charged with carrying out conversations in person and through text messages where he discussed his sexuality and at one point suggested the youngster should get a tattoo on his genitals.

During the hearing at its headquarters in Edinburgh this week, the GTCS has alleged the teacher was present on two occasions in 2016 while Pupil A drank alcohol.

This was despite him having knowledge the child had a health condition meaning he was unable to “regulate” his behaviour.

The hearing is expected to continue until tomorrow. Aberdeen City Council said it could not comment.