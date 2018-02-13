Scots speed skater Elise Christie crashes out of 500m Olympic final

Elise Christie missed out on the first Olympic medal of her career when she crashed out of the women’s 500m at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Pyeongchang.

Christie was trying to barge through to third place on the penultimate lap of the competition when she appeared to catch Canadian Kim Boudin and toppled to the ice.

It was a further setback for the Scottish speed skater who suffered a triple disqualification nightmare at the Sochi Olympics four years ago.

Christie was awarded fourth place in the race after home favourite Choi Minjeong was disqualified, with Italy’s Arianna Fontana taking gold, Holland’s Yara van Kerkhof silver and Boudin being upgraded to a surprise bronze.

The 27-year-old Scot had burst through her quarter-final heat when the action resumed on Tuesday but was forced to rely on a photo-finish to squeeze through her semi-final in second place.

Her semi-final struggle meant Christie had to start the final in the unfavourable fourth lane and she paid the price, although she will get her second chance in the 1,500m on Saturday.

