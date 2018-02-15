Scots landmarks on list of civil engineering accomplishments

A trio of Scottish landmarks have made a list of 200 of the top achievements in civil engineering, according to an industry body.

The Institution of Civil Engineers selected the Forth Crossings, Hydro Power in Scotland, and the Falkirk Wheel among their collection of global accomplishments, which include the London Underground and the Hoover Dam.

READ MORE: Falkirk Wheel set for refurbishment

To mark the ICE’s 200th anniversary, and to support the UK Government’s Year of Engineering and the Scottish Government’s Year of Young People, the Institution is highlighting 200 inspirational and world-changing projects from around the world throughout 2018.

Nominated by the ICE’s members and selected by an expert panel, the chosen projects illustrate serve as an opportunity to remind the general public that civil engineers transform their lives for the better and safeguard the future for their families.

Sara Thiam, Director ICE Scotland, said: “With 200 people and projects we hope, as part of our ICE 200 bicentennial celebrations, to be able to shine a light on how civil engineers transform people’s lives in our communities.

READ MORE: Forth bus work ‘incomplete’

“These projects showcase how civil engineering paves the way to modern life and how it continues to tackle the problems of today, safeguarding the future for generations to come.”

This platform has been designed to help promote the career of civil engineering after it was revealed that only 45% of adults know what the career entails and only 35% of young people could tell you what a civil engineer does.

The Falkirk Wheel, the Forth Bridge and Hydro Power will also join the 200 projects which will be published throughout the year on the What Is Civil Engineering? pages of the ICE website.