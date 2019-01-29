Scots lack awareness of cancer support services, says leading charity

People in Scotland are unaware of cancer support services including financial planning advice according to a leading charity.

Dimbleby Cancer Care set up in 1966 following the death from cancer of Richard Dimbleby, one of Britain’s best loved broadcasters, launched the cancercaremap.org ahead of World Cancer Day on 4 February yesterday.

It aims to address this information gap and provide the UK’s only comprehensive directory of cancer-related services for patients, their friends and family, carers and clinicians.

New research shows 71 per cent of people are not aware financial support, such as benefits, and financial planning advice is available.

More than three quarters (76 per cent) also lacked awareness of the availability of practical support, such as help with driving or coping with housework. The pilot site for the cancercaremap.org opened in February 2018 and has been developed over the past year with the input of current and former cancer patients, carers and clinical staff. Growing week by week the site features everything from NHS centres, charity and community led groups to local businesses offering special discounts.

Jonathan Dimbleby chair of Dimbleby Cancer Care and creator of the map, said: “These results illustrate a shocking truth - that vital cancer care and support services are available, yet remain hidden to those who need them. By 2020, one in two people in the UK will have had a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

“That’s 27.6 million people who may not know where to find cancer support groups in their local area.”

He added: “Five years ago, a friend asked me to find cancer services for his wife.

“I realised very quickly this was frighteningly difficult to do, and there was no comprehensive resource to help me.

“At Dimbleby Cancer Care, we wanted to create our own site to ensure make sure nobody facing cancer, goes without the care they need; all you would need is an internet connection and a postcode.”

The research showed people in Scotland had trouble sourcing information, with a lack of knowledge of services available and no central place to see all available options in their local area.

Laura Lee, chief executive at Maggie’s, which has centres across Scotland said: “Maggie’s is a charity providing free cancer support and information alongside NHS hospitals and online.

“We help people take back control when cancer turns life upside down, with professional support for anything from treatment side effects to money worries. The cancer care map will help even more people with cancer and their families to be aware of the support that we offer.”

Scottish Conservatives health spokesperson, Miles Briggs, said: “The launch of cancercaremap.org is hugely welcome and I hope will help provide access to information and services for people with cancer.

“It is vital we look to improve access to services for cancer patients and people living with cancer and start to look to deliver a holistic approach to cancer services.”