Scots agent Willie McKay probed over alleged death threats in Sala row

The man who brokered the deal that brought Emiliano Sala to Cardiff two days before his death in a plane crash is under investigation for an alleged public order offence in London.

Willie McKay, who is no longer registered as a football agent but helped his son Mark complete the ill-fated Sala transfer, has been the subject of an investigation by South Wales Police over claims he threatened to kill staff at the Premier League club in a dispute about who is liable for damages following the tragedy.

But in a brief statement, the Welsh force said the investigation “has been transferred to the Metropolitan Police Service”.

At least one of the alleged threats occurred in London.

Sala died, along with pilot David Ibbotson, when their aircraft crashed in the English Channel on 21 January.