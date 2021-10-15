ScotRail reported the incident at around 6.30am this morning commenting that they have had to close all lines as a result of the incident.

ScotRail reported the incident at around 6.30am this morning commenting that they have had to close all lines as a result of the incident.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Sadly, we’ve had reports of a person being struck by a train between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've had to close all lines while we support the emergency services.”

Replacement buses have been planned between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street and train services will terminate and start back from Paisley Gilmour Street.

Tickets will be accepted on the local McGills bus route.

More to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.