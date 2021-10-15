ScotRail incident: All lines closed after person struck by train between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central

Emergency services attended the scene after a person was struck by a train between the Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central line on Friday morning.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 15th October 2021, 7:41 am
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 7:44 am
ScotRail reported the incident at around 6.30am this morning commenting that they have had to close all lines as a result of the incident.
A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Sadly, we’ve had reports of a person being struck by a train between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central.

"We've had to close all lines while we support the emergency services.”

Replacement buses have been planned between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street and train services will terminate and start back from Paisley Gilmour Street.

Tickets will be accepted on the local McGills bus route.

More to follow.

