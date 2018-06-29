ScotRail chief accused of racial stereotyping over India tweet

Have your say

ScotRail boss Alex Hynes was criticised on social media yesterday after tweeting that Indian rail operators “kill a lot of their passengers”.

Hynes, managing director of ScotRail Alliance, was responding to one user who complained about train delays as Scotland’s temperatures soared through the roof.

@Gweb72 posted: “Heard it all now. Trains going slow because of the hot weather! Do they have this problem in India, for example? #s**trail.”

To this, Hynes replied: “No, they kill a lot of their customers instead. #SafetyFirst.”

This led to some customers criticising Hynes for his comment, believing it to be racially insensitive.

One wrote: “Do they really or is that a great racial stereotype you like to perpetuate? Wowza.”

Others leapt to Hynes’ defence, saying that the ScotRail chief was merely stating the facts. In 2016-17, 238 people lost their lives on India’s train tracks.

The population of India is estimated at 1.324 billion with around 23 million travelling by train every day.

Though dubbed “the lifeline of a nation”, the Indian rail network is widely viewed as underfunded and overstretched.

