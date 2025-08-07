The council was fined £80,000 at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A local authority has been fined £80,000 after the “tragic and preventable” death of a patient who went missing from a care home on the Isle of Barra.

Allan MacLeod, who had been diagnosed with Dementia, had been a resident at Brendan’s Care Home in Castlebay – one of five operated by the council throughout the Western Isles – for around six months at the time of his death.

In the early hours of March 9, 2024, he had been able to leave his bedroom without the knowledge of staff and was only found around four hours after going missing. He died a short time later in hospital.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the care home “should have made sure the home had stronger measures in place” after Mr MacLeod had made several previous attempts to leave.

Western Isles Council have pled guilty to a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act and were fined £80,000 on Wednesday.

Mr MacLeod had been able to leave his bedroom at Brendan’s Care Home without the knowledge of staff. | Google

Mr MacLeod had been placed in the home in October 2023 to allow him to be nearer a relative who stayed on Barra.

In his first month at the home, staff observed him and determined patterns in his behaviour and how they could best assist him. He was able to go on regular road trips around the island with his family.

On March 8, having been settled in bed around 9pm, hourly checks were carried out to ensure his wellbeing.

However, at 2am on 9 March, his bed was unoccupied, and he could not be accounted for after a search of the home.

To avoid being observed by staff, he had exited the home via the only door that was not alarmed and was ten metres from his bedroom. Police Scotland were alerted and a search initiated.

Major emergency response after Mr MacLeod reported missing

Local Coastguard, RNLI and firefighters were called out to assist in the search and at around 6am, the Coastguard helicopter detected a heat signature near the home on the patio of a residential property.

Mr MacLeod was found with facial injuries consistent with falling. He was transferred to hospital, but despite the efforts of medical staff, he died an hour later.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) determined that he had made several previous attempts to leave the home.

The HSE say that any measures that staff had taken to mitigate this, by fitting an electronic tag to his clothing that indicated his whereabouts had been defeated by Mr Macleod having removed it.

A risk assessment carried out in December 2023 indicated that Mr MacLeod would remove a tag if he located it, therefore staff required to be vigilant to this behaviour.

It was only after his death that the home introduced a regime of half hourly checks on residents. Arrangements had already been made to install keypad entry systems on all doors, but this work had not been completed before Mr MacLeod’s death.

Western Isles Council fined £80,000

Western Isles Council, of Sandwick Road, Stornoway, pleaded guilty to breaching Sections 31 and Section 33(1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The council was fined £80,000 at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court on August 6.

HSE inspector Ashley Fallis said: “This was a tragic and preventable death.

“The council should have made sure the home had stronger measures in place with Mr MacLeod’s risks already known and assessed.