A wildfire has spread across part of the Highlands near Inverness and reportedly covers an area a mile long.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze near the village of Daviot at 2.45pm on Saturday.

The flames continued to burn throughout the night with six fire engines and specialist resources on site tackling the fire.

As of Sunday, four fire engines remain at the scene, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed.

Emergency services have warned people nearby to stay indoors and close all windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation.

Duncan Macpherson, a Highland councillor for Inverness South, said firefighters were facing an “almighty challenge” on Saturday night.

He tweeted: “The wildfire at Daviot south of Inverness stretches over a mile long between Craggie and Moy and presents an almighty challenge for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to try and contain as the wind blows the flames further across the landscape.”

Firefighters continue to battle 'mile long' blaze in the Scottish Highlands (pic: SFRS)

An SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.45pm on Saturday, 10 June to reports of a fire in the open at Daviot, south of Inverness.

"Operations Control initially mobilised one fire appliance to the scene, increasing to six appliances and specialist resources.

“As of Sunday, 11 June, four appliances and specialist resources remain on scene to make the area safe. No casualties have been reported.

