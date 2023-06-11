All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election

Scotland wildfires: Firefighters continue to tackle 'mile long' wildfire blaze in Highlands

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have warned people in the area to stay indoors and close all windows and doors.
By Katharine Hay
Published 11th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST
 Comment

A wildfire has spread across part of the Highlands near Inverness and reportedly covers an area a mile long.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze near the village of Daviot at 2.45pm on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The flames continued to burn throughout the night with six fire engines and specialist resources on site tackling the fire.

As of Sunday, four fire engines remain at the scene, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed.

Emergency services have warned people nearby to stay indoors and close all windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation.

Duncan Macpherson, a Highland councillor for Inverness South, said firefighters were facing an “almighty challenge” on Saturday night.

He tweeted: “The wildfire at Daviot south of Inverness stretches over a mile long between Craggie and Moy and presents an almighty challenge for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to try and contain as the wind blows the flames further across the landscape.”

Firefighters continue to battle 'mile long' blaze in the Scottish Highlands (pic: SFRS)Firefighters continue to battle 'mile long' blaze in the Scottish Highlands (pic: SFRS)
Firefighters continue to battle 'mile long' blaze in the Scottish Highlands (pic: SFRS)

An SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.45pm on Saturday, 10 June to reports of a fire in the open at Daviot, south of Inverness.

"Operations Control initially mobilised one fire appliance to the scene, increasing to six appliances and specialist resources.

“As of Sunday, 11 June, four appliances and specialist resources remain on scene to make the area safe. No casualties have been reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Evacuated residents are asked not to return to their homes and local people are asked to stay indoors and close all windows and doors to prevent inhaling smoke”.

Related topics:Scottish Fire and Rescue ServiceScotlandEmergency services
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.