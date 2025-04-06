Scotland fire: Dramatic moment helicopter fights raging wildfire in the Scottish Borders

By Jessica Martin
Comment
Published 6th Apr 2025, 12:36 BST
Footage shows a massive wildfire in the Scottish Borders, as people are advised to avoid the area.

Dramatic aerial footage shows a raging wildfire in the Scottish Borders, North of Newton Stewart.

Skyhook helicopters, who captured the dramatic footage, say they were called out to fight the fire with water drops. They are still currently fighting the fire.

In a statement, Police Scotland Dumfries and Galloway said: “Emergency services and partners are continuing to deal with a wildfire in Galloway which is also affecting the Loch Doon area of East Ayrshire. People are reminded to avoid the area. Residents living nearby are advised to keep windows and doors closed.”

