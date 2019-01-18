Scotland weekend weather: Day-by-day ice and snow forecast

Temperatures have plummeted in Scotland - but can we expect ice, sleet or even snow over the weekend?

Here’s a day-by-day weekend weather forecast for the next three days.

Today (18 Jan)

According to the Met Office, today will bring “some sunshine in Dumfriesshire, the Lothians and the Borders.

“Cloudier with some patchy rain over Wigtownshire, a little edging east across Dumfries and Galloway with a few light snow flurries possible on high ground inland.

“The north and east mainly dry with sunny spells, but cold, with sharp frost. Cloud and patchy rain reaching the far west, edging inland into Lochaber later with perhaps a few light snow flurries. Windy over the Hebrides.”

Tonight

Tonight in Scotland, there will be “early clear intervals in the east, but otherwise cloudy with a few patches of light rain, sleet or snow but not amounting to much. Some heavier rain showers possible over Galloway.

“A little light patchy rain over the Isles this evening, clearing away tonight. Elsewhere staying clear dry and cold with widespread frost. The Highlands and Eilean Siar will see a minimum temperature of -6 C.”

Saturday (19 Jan)

Conditions are expected to warm up a little on Saturday. While most of the country will see cloudy skies, any patchy rain, sleet or snow will die out.

“Some bright or sunny intervals developing here and there in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 4C,” add the Met Office.

Sunday (20 Jan)

While snow will stay on high ground during Sunday, snow is possible on Monday.

Sunshine and a few wintry showers are expected on Sunday.