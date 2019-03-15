Scotland weather: Police urge travellers to be cautious following snow warnings

Police Scotland are urging people to travel with caution on Saturday, following news that the Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for snow across much of the country.

The weather warning is in place from 4am to 9pm on Saturday (16 March), and will cover the Highlands, Grampian, Central, Tayside, Fife, Strathclyde, the South West, Lothians and the Borders.

Snow is expected above 200-300 metres with “accumulations of 2-6cm” possible and “up to 10cm” above 400 metres.

Travel could be affected though much of the Central Lowlands as the area is expected to see a mixture of rain and snow, with a “transient slushy covering” on roads.

• READ MORE: This is when snow will blast Scotland as Met Office issues weather warnings

The authorities are advising caution while travelling, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Conditions for travel in the Highlands, Grampian, Central, Tayside, Fife, Strathclyde, South West Scotland, Lothians and Scottish Borders may be hazardous and extra caution should be exercised.

“If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours. Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes.”

They advise listening to media broadcasts especially local radio, and Traffic Scotland Radio, following @policescotland and @trafficscotland on Twitter or visiting www.trafficscotland.org for further information.

Those travelling by public transport should visit www.travelinescotland.com for regular and up to date travel information.