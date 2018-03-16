Scotland weather: More snow and ice expected along east coast

It looks like winter is not over yet as fresh snow and ice warnings are in place for much of the country over the weekend.

Just two weeks after the Beast of the East brought Scotland to a standstill, the Met Office have issued alerts another icy blast could slam into eastern parts of Scotland.

More nsow is expected over the weekend. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

Yellow warnings for ice and snow are in place for Edinburgh, Fife, Dundee and Tayside, Angus, Perthshire, The Scottish Borders and the Lothians.

The Met Office said: “A band of rain will increasingly turn to snow through late Friday afternoon and evening.

“As this band moves south-westwards, ice will also readily form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

The weather will turn around 18:00 tonight and will last until 23:55 on Saturday. Forecaster Craig Snell added: “As we go through the course of Friday the rain across eastern Scotland and north east England will gradually transition to snow across the higher ground,” he said.

“Then as we go through Friday night and into Saturday, that snow risk then falls down to lower levels and with an increased risk of ice as well.

“The other thing to note is that will be quite windy and that will enhance the cold feel.

“If you factor in the strength of the wind it will be feeling probably sub zero, so a big change in how it is going to feel out there over the weekend.”