Scotland weather: Met Office issues ‘severe’ warning for snow and ice

Commuters are being urged to expect travel disruption during the Monday morning rush-hour as the Met Office issued further warnings for snow and ice for parts of Scotland.

The yellow “be aware” alert will come into force from 9pm on Sunday, 3 February until midday on Monday, 4 February.

The warning covers large parts of the country, including Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Strathclyde.

READ MORE: Public views sought on regulation of fireworks in Scotland

Forecasters say a band of rain will steadily turn to snow as it pushes across the country, with accumulations of a few centimeters likely at low levels and 3-6cm above higher levels.

Ice will also become a hazard overnight and into Monday morning but the snow should become lighter and more patchy before dying out at around midday.

Further warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office.

Residents are being advised to expect disruption to roads and railways and to take caution on icy stretches.

Meanwhile, a low of minus 12.6C (9.3F) was seen at Braemar in the Highlands overnight, although it was a few degrees off the minus 15.4C seen there on Thursday.

Some respite is expected at the start of the week however, with temperatures reaching 8-9C in Edinburgh and Glasgow.