Scotland weather: Flooding likely as heavy rain set to blast nation

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a warning of persistent and heavy rain over parts of western Scotland tonight and through Monday and Tuesday.

The yellow warning, which runs until 11pm Tuesday, covers Central Tayside and Fife, Strathclyde and Highlands.

Yellow warnings are in place for parts of Scotland on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Monday's warning is pictured here. Picture: Met Office

Flooding is likely on the roads and transport services could also be affected.

READ MORE: M8 motorway CLOSED in one direction after major car crash

The Met Office said, “Persistent, and at times heavy rain will remain over parts of western Scotland throughout Monday and Tuesday. The west Highlands may see some breaks in the rainfall on Monday morning in particular before the rain spreads back into this area.

“Through Monday and into Tuesday widely 40-60 mm of rain is expected with totals of 100-150 mm over some upland sites exposed to the strong south-westerly winds.”