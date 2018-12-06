Scotland weather: Disruption expected and weather warnings in place for 80mph winds

Have your say

Although the temperatures may have risen over the past few days, the weather is set to become wet and windy tomorrow (7 Dec), as heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Scotland.

Tomorrow will see “heavy rain clearing southeast to leave sunshine and blustery showers, but rain continuing in northwest Scotland”, the Met Office said.

Although the temperatures may have risen over the past few days, the weather is set to become wet and windy tomorrow (7 Dec), as heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Scotland

“Very windy with gales in many areas and stormy in northwest Scotland.”

Weather warnings currently in place

A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place for Scotland from 5am to 23.59pm on Friday (7 Dec).

The Met Office advised, “A deep depression will move eastwards across northern Scotland on Friday bringing widespread gales.

“Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely, with gusts of 70-80 mph in exposed locations across northwest Scotland.

“Heavy rainfall may be an additional hazard across parts of northern and western Scotland.”

What to expect from this weather warning:

-Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

-Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

-Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

-Some short term loss of power and other services

-Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves