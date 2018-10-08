Scotland weather: ‘Danger to life’ warning issued as 80mph winds forecast

Have your say

Families face travel chaos from winds gusting to more than 80mph on Friday, just as many schools close for the October holiday.

The Met Office have issued a ‘danger to life’ warning for the western half of Scotland due to a severe Atlantic storm.

Thousands of families will be hoping to set off on their Autumn break that day but all forms of travel - road, rail, ferry and air services - face severe disruption.

Bizarrely, we will witness a return to summer temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday before the powerful tempest arrives from Iberia on Friday morning.

Nicky Maxey of the Met Office said it is possible it will become a named storm – Callum – as we go through the week.

Ms Maxey said:”At the moment, there is still a degree of uncertainty as to the exact track and timing of this weather system.

“Our models slightly disagree on where and when the worst of the winds will arrive.

“It is certainly one we are keeping an eye on and it could get a name if we feel it will have a severe impact on large populations and their infrastructure.”

She said the source of the storm is the mid Atlantic. As the week goes on, it makes for Spain and Portugal before veering north towards Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning beginning 5am on Friday states:” Gusts 50 to 60 mph are likely in some places, with potential for gusts of 70 to 80 mph around exposed coasts and hills, with large waves an additional hazard.

“There is a small chance of gusts over 80 mph in the Western Isles during the afternoon and evening.

“The strongest winds are expected across Northern Ireland during the morning and Scotland through the afternoon and evening.”

The areas affected include Central, Tayside, Fife, Highlands and islands, south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde.

The Met Office says there is a small chance “injuries and danger to life” are possible especially on or near beaches, where debris could be thrown onto coastal roads and properties.

Buildings could be damaged, with the greatest risk coming from tiles blown off roofs.

Widespread travel disruption is expected and some road bridges may be forced to close.

It will be 9pm before the danger passes.

Today sees another yellow warning imposed for heavy rain, again affecting the western half of the country for the whole day.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much warmer affairs, with 20C or 21C (68-70 F) expected in Glasgow.

Yesterday, saw a number of lengthy tailbacks on the country’s motorways and main roads, due to the wet conditions.

Routes affected included the M74, M77, M8, M73 and A720 Edinburgh city bypass. The high winds caused difficulties for vehicles crossing the Forth Road Bridge.