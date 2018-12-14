Scotland weather: 'Danger to life' icy conditions forecast as Met Office issues amber warning

A severe weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for large parts of Scotland this weekend, as heavy blizzards are set to strike the country.

Freezing rain, widespread ice and snow is due to hit parts of Scotland, with the Met Office forecasting treacherous conditions which could pose a 'danger to life'.

Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Scotland this weekend (Photo: Met Office/Shutterstock)

The amber warning is in place from 10am on Saturday (15 Dec) until 6am on Sunday (16 Dec), and includes the major cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow, along with the Strathclyde region which has been issued an amber warning for snow, from 9am on Saturday (15 Dec) until 8am on Sunday (16 Dec).

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is also in place for many parts of Scotland, between 9am on Saturday (15 Dec) until 9am on Sunday (16 Dec), with freezing rain and snow forecast for Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, South West Scotland, the Lothians and the Borders.

The Met Office said: ""Freezing rain is expected to result in the rapid development of widespread ice, with very dangerous travelling conditions likely.

"Freezing rain is rare in the United Kingdom but when it does occur the impacts can be very severe.

"This is due to the fact that it can form very quickly, it can be difficult to see and is incredibly slippery."

Disruption of transport networks

The Met Office is warning the adverse wintry weather could lead to disruption of transport networks, with road, rail and air services possible affected by black ice.

Extremely dangerous driving conditions are likely to lead to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times.

Commuters are urged to take extra care on pavements and cycle paths, as injuries from slips and falls could occur from icy surfaces.

Power and other services, such as telephone and mobile phone coverage, are also likely to be interrupted or cut off completely.

Freezing rain possible

The Met Office added: "There is a risk of snow developing with strong south easterly winds affecting northern UK on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

"The snow could be heavy at times, especially over hills where blizzards may develop, and is likely to drift in strong winds.

"Across northern England and southern Scotland, snow may turn to freezing rain above 200 to 300 metres leading to widespread ice developing on Saturday night.

"Two to five centimetres of snow is likely at lower levels, whilst higher ground could see 10 to 20cm."