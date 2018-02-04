Scotland weather: Coldest week of the winter expected

The coldest week of the winter could be just around the corner, with most of the population likely to see a few flakes of the white stuff.

A series of weather warnings are in place for Scotland next week, with the Met Office forecasting snow and ice for large swathes of the nation.

North of the border, the warnings come into force late on Monday evening and will carry through into Tuesday afternoon. The Highlands, Grampian, Strathclyde, South West Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Central Tayside and Fife will all be affected

The mercury could plummet as low as minus 7C (19.4F) in sheltered parts of Scotland, and many Scots can expect to shiver through sub-zero temperatures.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the first full week of February will probably be “one of our coldest weeks of this winter so far”

The coldest week of the winter is expected this week. Picture: TSPL

He said: “It’s going to be a cold week, plenty of dry weather around, but many places will probably see some snow at some point during the week, but for a lot of us not really amounting to much at all.

“Probably one of our coldest weeks of this winter so far, but snow-fall wise, doesn’t really look too disruptive at this stage.”

Around 1-3cm of snow could accumulate inland, mainly over hills above 100 metres.

Yellow ice and snow warnngs are in place for much of next week. Picture: Met Office.

Mr Snell said the working week would start on a “bitterly cold” note, with the bulk of the population waking up to temperatures between 0C to minus 2C (32-28.4F)

Then, between 9pm on Monday and 3pm on Tuesday, there is a further chance of snow and ice for the north of England, northern Ireland, north Wales and Scotland.

Mr Snell added: “Quite a lot of the UK will see some snow as we head through Tuesday.”

The cold snap is expected to grip Britain until at least next weekend, with the chance that milder weather may not arrive until the middle of the following week.