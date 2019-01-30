Scotland v Italy: Extra carriages for fans travelling to Six Nations clash at BT Murrayfield

ScotRail is adding extra seats for fans travelling to Scotland’s Six Nations home game at BT Murrayfield this weekend.

READ MORE: Scotland V Italy: Road closures for Six Nations 2019 match at Murrayfield

Scotland take on Italy on Saturday, 2 February at 2.15pm and to help travel run smoothly on the day, extra carriages will be added to key ScotRail services on the following routes to/from Edinburgh:

-Fife Circle (Glenrothes with Thornton / Cowdenbeath)

-Dundee and Perth

-North Berwick

-Tweedbank

-Glasgow Central (va Shotts)

-Helensburgh and Milngavie (via Bathgate and Glasgow Queen Street low level)

Trains are expected to be very busy and supporters heading to the game are advised to allow more time for travel.

Extra staff will be on hand to help cusotmers and a map shwoing which queue to join at Haymarket is available on the ScotRail website.

Passengers are also being reminded of the alcohol ban which will be in place on the day.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Snow and ice hits Capital | Dalkeith woman ‘forced to sleep in caravan’ | Traffic and travel

ScotRail Head of Customer Operations Phil Campbell said: “The Six Nations matches always attract a big crowd.

“We’re adding extra seats on key trains into Edinburgh, and although we can’t make every train longer, we will be using every available train on the day.

“If you’re going to Murrayfield, please allow extra time for travel, and buy your ticket in advance, not on the day. The last trains of the day will be very busy, so please plan ahead to avoid disappointment.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital