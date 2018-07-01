Scotland to give Japan advice on culture ahead of 2020 Olympics

Japanese leaders will be given advice on developing cultural programmes to attract tourists ahead of the Tokyo Olympics when Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop visits this week.

Arts and culture was used to bring people north of the border during London 2012.

City leaders from across Japan hope to do the same during the 2020 games, capitalising on the huge number of visitors in the country for the event.

Ms Hyslop will outline how Scotland uses culture to promote itself and in diplomacy, during a trade and culture mission this week.

Meanwhile leaders from Japanese prefectures, arts bodies and government officials will visit Scotland in August to meet cultural groups and leading Scottish arts professionals during Edinburgh’s festivals season.

The Culture Secretary said: “During my week-long visit to Japan, I look forward to discussing with city leaders how Scotland’s arts community can help Japan shape its cultural programme for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“This summer, the Momentum delegate programme will provide a platform for key cultural figures from Japan to visit Edinburgh to hear how Scotland delivers world class cultural programmes during the peak festival season.”