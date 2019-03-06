Scotland suspicious packages: What we know so far

Have your say

Suspicious packages have been found in two prominent locations in Scotland’s biggest cities this morning.

A suspicious package was found in the mailroom at the University of Glasgow and reported to Police Scotland about 10:50am.

In a separate incident, another package was also discovered at an Royal Bank of Scotland building at Gogarburn in Edinburgh.

Here is what we know so far about the two cases:

When were the packages found?

Both packages were reported to Police Scotland about 10:50am.

What was in the packages?

Police have said the package found at the RBS building posed no risk to the public and contained promotional goods. Inquiries are continuing into what the package found at Glasgow University contains and is yet to be confirmed.

What action was taken after the packages were discovered?

Under advice from Police Scotland, a number of buildings on the main Glasgow University campus have been evacuated as a precautionary measure after a suspicious package was found in the university’s mailroom.

The Boyd Orr building, the university’s mailroom and the Wolfson Medical and Bower buildings have been closed.

Others sites shut are the Isabella Elder Building, James McCune Smith Learning Hub and the Joseph Black Building.

Classes in these buildings have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

University Gardens and part of University Avenue have also been cordoned off by police. Hundreds of students have been affected by the closures.

In Edinburgh, police have evacuated an area of the RBS building as a precaution. Lothian Buses said that due to road closures buses are unable to serve RBS Gogarburn and are instead being diverted via A8 Glasgow Road in both directions until further notice.

How long will the closures remain in place?

The Glasgow University buildings will be shut until at least the end of today. Police have announced the RBS building has been reopened and have thanked the public for their patience.

Is there any link between the two incidents?

Police Scotland have said there is nothing to link the two incident “at this stage”. Enquiries are ongoing.

Is there any connection to the packages found at three London transport hubs on Tuesday?

Police have not said there is any connection between the packages found in Scotland and those discovered at Waterloo station and at office buildings at Heathrow and London City airports.