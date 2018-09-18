Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths pleads not guilty to speeding charge

Scotland and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has pled not guilty to a charge alleging he drove a car at 54 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The offence is alleged to have happened on the A90 between the Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road in Edinburgh on January 21 this year.

The 28-year old was not present in Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court today (Sept 18), but solicitor, Julie Brodtkorb, tendered the plea of his behalf.

An Intermediate Diet was set for November 7, with a trial diet on December 7.

Justice, David Manson, said the footballer must appear at the hearing.

