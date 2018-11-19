Scotland set to be colder than Iceland as snow on the horizon

Temperatures are set to plummet in Scotland this week as a cold front comes in from the east, with overnight temperatures as low as 1C.

According to the Met Office, “mild southerly winds will be replaced by colder easterly winds from Europe, as high pressure becomes established to the north east of the UK.” Parts of Scotland will be colder than Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, on Wednesday. Glasgow will experience lows of 1C midweek while the Icelandic capital is predicted to drop to 2C.

Parts of Scotland will be colder than Reykjavik in Iceland this week, forecasters have predicted. Pictures: Pixabay

Will Lang, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said, “Temperatures so far this month have been very mild, with some places this week seeing highs of 16 or 17 Celsius.

However, this week “temperatures will fall markedly as easterly winds bring much colder air across the country, limiting temperatures by day to between six and nine Celsius.”

“Although many places will be dry, some rain showers are possible for eastern parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, becoming more frequent by mid-week.

"At the moment there is little signal for significant wintry conditions, with any snow most likely across higher ground in Scotland and northern England.

Temperatures are set to plummet this week as a cold front comes in from the east, with overnight temperatures as low as 2C

“Temperatures will fall close to or below freezing for many, with frosts increasingly likely through the week.”

Weather forecast for the week

Today (19 Nov), Scotland will see a good deal of cloud, with some sunny intervals. A few light showers are likely in some areas, with a maximum temperature of 11C.

Tonight is set to be a rather cloudy evening and night, again with some light showers. There will be a touch of frost in some sheltered spots, with a minimum overnight temperature of 0C.

Tomorrow will again be cloudy with the occasional light shower and some small sunny spells.

There will also be a refreshing easterly breeze and a maximum temperature of 10C.

Wednesday to Friday will be dry and bright in some areas, while others remain rather cloudy with showers, or perhaps some longer spells of rain.

"At the moment, it looks like the cold spell will last until at least the end of next week and possibly into the start of December,” adds Mr Lang.

“There are some signs we may see snowfall to lower levels by then, although it is too early to say with confidence.”