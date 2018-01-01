Scotland set for high winds as yellow weather warning issued

Costal towns on the west coast of Scotland have been warned to be prepared for high winds and possible disruption to services.

The MET office has issued a yellow weather warning taking in much of the central belt and borders due to expected high winds.

The warning begins at 6pm tonight and runs until 8am on Wednesday.

A MET office spokesman said: "A spell of strong winds is expected later Tuesday, overnight into Wednesday morning. Combined with a period of high tides, it is likely that some western coastal communities will be affected by large waves and spray, and there is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, roads and coastal properties. Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones for example) may occur, and there is a small chance of transport disruption or cancellation of public transport."

High winds battering Scotland's capital on Hogmanay leading to the temporary closure of Edinburgh Christmas attractions in the city centre, and police sealing off a section of Princes Street.