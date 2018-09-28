Scotland's weekend weather: Widespread morning frost expected

Brace yourselves - the first frost is set to land in eastern parts of Scotland tomorrow morning.

Met Office meteorologist Rachael West warns that we are due for an early taste of winter this weekend as some cold air moves in from the Arctic.

She said eastern parts of Scotland will likely feel the brunt of the cold weather, with overnight temperatures plunging to between 2C and 4C due to clearer skies.

She said Aberdeenshire and Moray could be the coldest regions, adding: "It could be quite a chilly night. There could well be a bit of patchy ground frost to wake up to."

It's expected to stay dry and bright in most southern and eastern parts of Scotland today, but a band of rain currently affecting the north-west Highlands and Western Isles is expected to move south tomorrow.

Ms West added: "The rain will start sinking south. From Saturday into Sunday overnight it will get a bit breezy, with a few showers still in the Western Isles and north-west of Scotland as well.

"This weather will continue on Sunday, and on the very highest ground there is the chance of some sleet and snow. It won't be anything particularly disruptive, just a bit of a dusting."

Ms West says the weekend cold snap is being caused by cold air known as the Arctic Maritime Air Mass, adding: "It's been quite mild lately but that changes this weekend.

"It's nothing unusual for this time of year but it can catch people out."

The weekend forecast comes after the Met Office dismissed wider media reports emerging this week that the UK could be facing its coldest winter in a decade, with up to four months of snow being predicted from other forecasters.

Many reports were linked to the possibility of a strong El Nino event in the Pacific, in which ocean temperatures can fluctuate and bring colder weather to the UK.

But Professor Adam Scaife, head of long-term to decadal climate prediction at the Met Office Hadley Centre, said the “most likely” outcome is a “weak to moderate strength El Niño event this year.

Met Office forecasters say this weak El Nino is unlikely to have a significant impact on weather in the UK.