Scotland’s weather: Yellow warnings issued for parts of the country

A number of weather warnings have been put in place for the next 48 hours across Scotland.

A yellow, be aware warning has been put in place across the southwest of the country tonight with heavy rain expected in parts of Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland.

The Met Office has warned that there is a risk of flooding and delays or cancellations to train and bus services in parts of Strathclyde.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Another weather warning is also in place on Friday for Central, Tayside and Fife with a wind and rain yellow warning in place from 1pm until Saturday.

Forecasters warn of a spell of heavy rain and strong winds is expected on Friday.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and some short term loss of power and other services could be expected in the areas.