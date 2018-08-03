Scotland’s weather: yellow warning issued for heavy thundery showers

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy thundery showers, which pose a risk of localised flooding.

The warning is from 12-7pm today (Friday 3 August) and will mainly affect the north east.

The Met Office says to expect possible flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, which may lead to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are also possible, as well as some short term loss of power and other services.

