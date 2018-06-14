Scotland’s weather: Woman injured by falling debris in Storm Hector

Have your say

Storm Hector left a trail of destruction as it swept across Scotland today, felling trees and sparking flood warnings.

A woman in her 40s was injured by falling debris in Dalry Road in Edinburgh.

She was treated in hospital after being struck by a roof slate around 9:40am.

Several roads and rail routes were blocked by fallen branches while vehicle restrictions were imposed on major bridges.

CalMac ferries were severely disrupted.

Four flood warnings were issued for parts of south west Scotland by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Fallen branch downed by strong winds in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh as Storm Hector hits Scotland bringing up to 70mph gusts. Picture: SWNS

They were in force for Ayr to Troon, Loch Ryan, Outer Wigtown Bay and Inner Wigtown Bay.

Wind speeds reached 63mph at Drumablin in South Lanarkshire and 59mph in Edinburgh.

The strongest gusts were in Northern Ireland, with 74mph at Orlock Head breaking the June record.

Road closures including part of the A1 in East Lothian.

Satellite image showing Storm Hector engulfing Europe'. Picture: NEODAAS/University of Dundee

The Tay Road Bridge was closed to all traffic, while some vehicles were barred from the Erskine Bridge.

The Forth Road Bridge, which carries buses, cyclists and pedestrians, was also shut.

Fallen trees blocked several streets in Glasgow, including Great Western Road.

In Edinburgh, Dalry Road, and Strathearn Road in Marchmont, were closed due to falling trees and debris.

Rail lines closed included the Glasgow-London west coast main line after several large trees fell across tracks south of Carlisle.

Trees fell on rail lines in and around Glasgow, while the winds damaged overhead power lines on routes in Saltcoats, Dalreoch, Wemyss Bay, and Partick in Glasgow.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Our engineers are working as quickly as they can to repair the significant damage Storm Hector has caused to our infrastructure in Glasgow and across the west coast of Scotland.

“High winds and fallen trees have damaged overhead power lines at a number of locations across the country.

“Engineers are dealing with several significant incidents, including at Saltcoats on the Ayrshire coast and at Dalreoch and Partick on the North Clyde line.

“We are currently reviewing the extent of the work required at each location and putting resources in place to repair the railway and re-introduce services on the affected lines as soon as weather conditions improve.”

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “Due to the strong winds, storm surge and tidal conditions, there is a risk of flooding from the sea around the time of the high tide, from 11:00 this morning to mid afternoon.”

In addition, flood alerts have been issued for lower areas, including Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway and Orkney.

A Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning ended at 3pm today.

READ MORE: Storm Hector: Fallen tree on Glasgow’s Great Western Road causes traffic chaos

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said Western and Northern Isles ferries have also bit affected by wind.

He tweeted: “As predicted a fair bit of travel disruption due to high winds as Storm Hector makes his presence felt - particularly on ferries & rail.”

Sailings were cancelled on several CalMac routes, including to Barra and Lochboisdale in South Uist, while other sailings were disrupted.