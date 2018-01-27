Scotland’s weather: Winds to batter northern Scotland overnight

Yellow wind warnings have been put in place for much of northern Scotland as the Met Office predicts high winds throughout the night and into tomorrow.

The meteorologists expect gusts of 60-70 mph over the northern highlands, with some over Orkney and southern Shetland expected to come close to 80 mph in a few places.

Posting on their website the Met Office said: “Peak winds will occur during Saturday evening and night. Winds will then ease from the south and west later in the night and early Sunday morning.

“Some delays to road, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely, whilst some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”