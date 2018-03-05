Scotland’s weather: Warning over ‘persistent rain and snow’

Have your say

THE MET Office has issued a fresh weather warning for snow and rain - which will sweep across most of Scotland on Tuesday.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning will be in place from 12.05am until 9pm on Tuesday and covers most of the country, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Central Belt.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Scattered snow showers will affect northern Scotland during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“A spell of persistent rain and hill snow is expected to develop through Tuesday morning across southern Scotland, extending into northern Scotland in the afternoon and evening.”

Motorists are also being warned about potential flooding on roads as snow melts.

The Met Office chief forecaster said: “A band of rain and hill snow is expected top push north across Scotland during the early part of Tuesday, becoming slow moving, before weakening through the day.

“This rain combined with snow melt may lead to some surface flooding of roads.”

