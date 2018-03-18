Scotland’s weather: Transport concerns after ‘mini beast’ hits the nation

Bitterly cold temperatures will feel as low as minus 10C as the wintry snap dubbed the “mini beast from the east” keeps its grip on Scotland.

The Met Office has weather warnings in place for more snow and ice, with some areas south of the border likely to see up to 25cm of snow on Sunday.

Flight passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight information, while drivers are warned to take care.

ScotRail trains will look to run as normal though the public are being told to check their journey before travelling to their local station.

A small number of cancellations have been made at Edinburgh Airport, while only a select number of departures to London have fell victim to the conditions at Glasgow Airport.

Wintery scenes in Glasgow as the cold snap dubbed the "mini beast from the east" hits. Picture: PA

A yellow warning covers most of Scotland with people told to take care on roads, pavements and cycle paths as ice is expected to form.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said: “It’s going to be a very, very cold start, with a widespread frost and ice around as well.

“And we have plenty of snow showers to start the day. These will be heaviest and most frequent across southwestern areas, so we’re talking parts of Wales and the south west of England in particular.

“Across some southwestern parts the snow will continue throughout the day. We’re looking at some fairly large snowfall totals.”

Mr Wilson said people could see 10-15cm of snow, and up to 25cm over higher ground.

He said snow showers in other parts of the country are expected to ease throughout the day, with some spells of sunshine possible.

“It will stay windy, and it will stay very cold indeed. Temperatures barely above freezing, and in the wind it will feel like it’s well below freezing,” he said.

Mr Wilson said it will feel as low as minus 8C or minus 10C in places, particularly across southern areas.